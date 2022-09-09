scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Pay outstanding amount to DAMEPL or will summon your MD: HC to Delhi Metro

“It is made clear that if the amount is not paid within four weeks, the Court shall be constrained to call the appearance of the Managing Director of the DMRC before this Court,” said Justice V. Kameswar Rao in an order.

DMRC, Airport express wayDMRC had earlier told the court that it has called for proposals for raising a loan from various banks for the amount due as it does not have the money to pay the Reliance Infra subsidiary. (file)

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to pay the money it owes to Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL) in four weeks in compliance with the 2017 arbitral award, which pertains to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Line.

“It is made clear that if the amount is not paid within four weeks, the Court shall be constrained to call the appearance of the Managing Director of the DMRC before this Court,” said Justice V. Kameswar Rao in an order.

In 2008, DMRC signed a contract with DAMEPL, related to the design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the line. DMRC in 2012 invoked arbitration after DAMEPL terminated the concession agreement on the grounds that defects pointed out in construction were not cured by DMRC within the stipulated 90 days. The Supreme Court in September upheld the 2017 arbitral award favouring DAMEPL.

DMRC had earlier told the court that it has called for proposals for raising a loan from various banks for the amount due as it does not have the money to pay the Reliance Infra subsidiary. The DMRC had argued before the court that funds earmarked for construction of Metro lines cannot be attached and also rolling stock, tracks, plant, machinery, building, etc., cannot also be attached in view of the bar under section 89 of The Metro Railways Act, 2002.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...

The court on September 6 was informed that DMRC’s appeal against the March 10 order directing it to pay DAMEPL has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. While the counsel representing DMRC sought four weeks to pay the balance amount, senior advocate Harish Salve for DAMEPL submitted that no further time should be granted as the March 10 order was not adhered to and even further time granted till August 5 was not complied with.

However, the court said it deems it appropriate to direct that the balance amount in terms of the award be made within a period of four weeks and listed the matter for hearing on October 10.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 08:31:56 am
Next Story

Akshay Kumar: An underwhelming year for the star but trade optimistic ‘one-man industry’ is just a blockbuster away

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Premium
Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

From 'Rottweiler' to Queen Consort, Camilla's rise from shadow of Diana

From 'Rottweiler' to Queen Consort, Camilla's rise from shadow of Diana

Pakistan floods and Indian response
Explained

Pakistan floods and Indian response

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

India slips 2 places on Human Development Index as Covid reverses global gains

India slips 2 places on Human Development Index as Covid reverses global gains

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement