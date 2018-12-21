Pay MCDs under 4th finance panel proposal: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court Thursday said that the Delhi government is liable to pay the three municipal corporations in accordance with the recommendations of the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said that if the Delhi government has objections in releasing funds, as claimed by the municipal corporations, under the Commission, the chief secretary will have to file an affidavit explaining reasons for the same. The bench listed the matter for January 8, the next date of hearing.

The bench asked the municipal corporations to inform the Delhi government within three days the amount of funds they need to pay for their employees’ salaries and pensions in accordance with the commission’s recommendations.

It also declined to issue any direction to the central government despite the Delhi government’s claim that the Centre, too, has to contribute to the funding of the corporations.

The bench said it had twice directed the Delhi government to implement the commission’s recommendation — on April 16 and May 25 — adding that it will not proceed with the instant matter till its orders are complied with.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions on providing adequate funds to all local bodies, including the three MCDs, to enable their proper functioning.

On April 16, the High Court had directed the Delhi government to release the amount in accordance with the Finance Commission recommendations within four weeks, for the period from November 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018, saying it was imperative to ensure that salaries are paid and civic facilities are not affected.