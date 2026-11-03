Why phasing out older vehicles across Delhi-NCR remains difficult

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bu... Read More
The Centre’s scheme to get older, more-polluting trucks and buses off Delhi-NCR roads through financial incentives has reached only a fraction of its intended beneficiaries. This comes even as Delhi has tightened restrictions on older vehicles (non-BS-VI) entering the Capital.
Nearly four months after the launch of the Rs 9,585-crore PARIVARTAN scheme, 48,148 vehicle owners had registered as of Monday, against an estimated target of 2.07 lakh, officials said. Registrations have risen from around 1,300 at the end of August, according to officials in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
The scale of the challenge is evident from the number of older vehicles in the region. Around 3.02 crore BS-I to BS-IV vehicles are registered across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. Of these, around 48 lakh are in the NCR districts adjoining Delhi. Goods vehicles, buses and tractors account for around 2.9 lakh of the vehicles in these districts.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had flagged the slow action against overaged vehicles at review meetings of the Environment Ministry and meetings chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, according to a report it submitted last year.
It had also sought quarterly reports from the Delhi government and NCR states on the scrapping of end-of-life vehicles, the impounding of those found on roads and their disposal at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities. “Despite the above noted orders, directions and guidelines on the subject, there has been limited progress,” the Commission said.
A year later, with the new restrictions coming into effect from November 1, several hurdles remain.
The system for identifying older vehicles through Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at fuel stations has faced operational problems, the Delhi government flagged.
The Chief Secretary, in a separate letter dated July 7 earlier this year, also questioned the use of age alone to determine whether a vehicle should be taken off the road, saying that its fitness, actual emission performance and usage should also be considered.
In August 2025, the Supreme Court had halted any coercive action related to age-based seizures, forcing the CAQM to suspend its scrappage mandate that stalled the Delhi-NCR end-of-life vehicle clearance drive.
However, in December 2025, the Court modified its order to protect only BS-IV or cleaner vehicles, allowing authorities to resume impounding BS-III or older models.
Enforcement at Delhi’s entry points has also raised practical concerns.
Enforcement agencies had earlier told the Commission that they lacked adequate arrangements to send non-compliant goods vehicles back from the border. They warned that this could lead to congestion, as around 40 per cent of the goods vehicles entering Delhi were said to be carrying essential supplies.
The Commission also referred to the difficulty of verifying the goods carried by vehicles claiming exemptions. The Supreme Court, in an order dated September 26, 2025, noted that vehicles had to be stopped at check-posts for physical verification, leading to prolonged stoppages and additional emissions.
A report by the Delhi Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, presented in March this year, also flagged gaps in enforcement. With 128 entry points through which vehicles can enter Delhi, around 80 per cent of commercial vehicles use 13 of these points.
The Transport Department told the committee that enforcement teams had been deployed at all 13 major border points. However, it said its limited staff strength did not allow teams to be stationed at every possible entry point. Mobile bike enforcement teams were being used to cover smaller entry points in their respective districts on a rotational basis.
Space to hold seized vehicles is another constraint. Transport Department officials told the committee that Delhi’s impounding pits had limited capacity because of a shortage of space. It had, therefore, associated RVSFs in neighbouring states, which have larger areas for holding vehicles before scrapping.
According to official records, Delhi has not yet been able to introduce Remote Sensing Device technology to screen vehicle emissions while vehicles are on the road. Transport Department officials said guidelines from MoRTH were needed to correlate readings from these devices with data from Portable Emission Measurement Systems.
The Automotive Research Association of India was working on the modalities under MoRTH’s supervision. The Transport Department expects the process to be completed by December 2026.