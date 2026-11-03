Why phasing out older vehicles across Delhi-NCR remains difficult

The Centre’s scheme to get older, more-polluting trucks and buses off Delhi-NCR roads through financial incentives has reached only a fraction of its intended beneficiaries. This comes even as Delhi has tightened restrictions on older vehicles (non-BS-VI) entering the Capital.

Nearly four months after the launch of the Rs 9,585-crore PARIVARTAN scheme, 48,148 vehicle owners had registered as of Monday, against an estimated target of 2.07 lakh, officials said. Registrations have risen from around 1,300 at the end of August, according to officials in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The scale of the challenge is evident from the number of older vehicles in the region. Around 3.02 crore BS-I to BS-IV vehicles are registered across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. Of these, around 48 lakh are in the NCR districts adjoining Delhi. Goods vehicles, buses and tractors account for around 2.9 lakh of the vehicles in these districts.