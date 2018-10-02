Taimur Nagar murder: Papa said don’t abuse, so they shot him, says daughter

The victim Rupesh Kumar Basoya The victim Rupesh Kumar Basoya

Sitting on her cousin’s lap, 12-year-old Sehaj recalls the moment her father, Rupesh Kumar Basoya, was shot in his chest in front of her eyes. She says she was playing ‘pitthu’ with her brother Aditya (14), and her father was watching them. “We were playing when papa came outside. My mother was cooking inside. That’s when two men came, hurling abusing. Papa ne bola gaali mat do, toh goli maar di,” said Sehaj.

She said her father had promised her a “big gift” for her birthday in December.

READ | Protests after man’s murder in front of kids in Taimoor Nagar village

For now, the family is inconsolable. Rupesh’s cousin Mahesh said he sold arts supplies, and interacted with many artists as a result. “Even Rupesh had learned how to sketch. Some, he gifted to his friends,” said Mahesh.

He said Rupesh would often drop his neighbours’ children to school on his motorcycle. He added that four years ago, Rupesh had objected to drug addicts coming to buy drugs in the locality, and had been stabbed in a fight.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App