Panel proposes property tax hike in South Delhi

The property tax in south Delhi might rise by 33%, as the interim report of the Fourth Municipal Valuation Committee has recommended the hike, which was passed by the House Monday.

In its report, the panel also recommended the categorisation of industrial units, hotels, airport and other business establishments, and motels to be treated at par with bharat ghars and banquet halls, which will lead to a two-to-four-fold increase in property tax. If the recommendations are implemented, the new policy would be applicable retrospectively from April 1, 2019, officials said.