Delhi: 3 arrested for tattoo artist’s murder in Pandav Nagar

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a tattoo artist and decapitating his body in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. Babloo Kumar’s body was discovered by his family from a vacant plot near their home on December 16.

Advertising

DCP (east) Pankaj Singh said three persons — Prashant Mishra (25), Ankit Sharma (19) and Inderjeet alias Bobby (27) — from Patparganj were arrested. “They allegedly gave Kumar some money, which he refused to return,” said Singh.

The accused allegedly told police they invited Kumar to an abandoned plot on the pretext of having a party, and killed him with coconut choppers. “Bobby had an injury on his hand, which he couldn’t explain. This arose suspicion,” said police.