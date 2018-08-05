Palwal: 50-yr-old held for killing man over suspicion of cattle theft

Police said the incident took place on the night of August 2-3 in Palwal’s Bahrola village. The accused have been identified as Bir Singh, Parkash, and the arrested accused Ramkishan — all between 40 and 50 years of age. (Representational Image) Police said the incident took place on the night of August 2-3 in Palwal’s Bahrola village. The accused have been identified as Bir Singh, Parkash, and the arrested accused Ramkishan — all between 40 and 50 years of age. (Representational Image)

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man from Palwal for allegedly beating to death an unidentified man, believed to be around 25 years of age, over suspicion of cattle theft earlier this week. Two brothers of the accused, who are also believed to be involved, are absconding.

Police said the incident took place on the night of August 2-3 in Palwal’s Bahrola village. The accused have been identified as Bir Singh, Parkash, and the arrested accused Ramkishan — all between 40 and 50 years of age.

Police received a call around 4 am Friday alleging that three men had come to the home of the accused to steal their cattle and, one had been caught and assaulted.

“When we reached the spot, we saw a man’s body lying in the fields. He was bare chested and was only wearing a pair of red underpants. There were cuts on his hands and neck…” said ASI Rambir, the complainant in the case.

According to police, during questioning, Ramkishan said that on Thursday night, the brothers had put a mosquito net around their 15 buffaloes and 2 cows before retiring for the night.

“The accused alleged that three men came to steal their cattle… He alleged that he saw a man trying to untie the animals and, believing he was trying to steal them…Ramkishan then called his brothers, who tied the hands and legs of the victim. Armed with sticks and rods, they allegedly beat him up till he died,” said Superintendent of Police (Palwal), Waseem Akram.

While the post-mortem has been conducted, police are yet to ascertain the identity of the victim. Meanwhile, a second FIR was registered on Saturday against unidentified persons for allegedly trying to steal the victim’s cattle.

“The brothers live around 2 km from the village, and we did find a tear in their mosquito net. We have registered an FIR regarding their allegations as well. Ramkishan is being questioned further and we hope to arrest his brothers soon,” Akram added.

