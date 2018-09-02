Pace of infra work slow, PWD told

Progress of infrastructure projects, including that of upcoming hospitals, has been “very poor” in the first quarter of 2018, the Delhi Health Department has told PWD, the executing agency.

The issue came up during a review meeting last month, chaired by the special secretary (health and family welfare) of capital works of hospitals and other health projects.

Subsequently, the department wrote to the PWD engineer-in-chief. “Progress was found to be very poor in the first quarter of 2018-19. It was also apprised by medical directors/superintendents that executive engineers concerned attached with hospitals are not submitting monthly expenditure report of capital works regularly to them,” a joint secretary in the department wrote.

The government has also given administrative approval and sanctioned over Rs 168.8 crore to remodel 94 dispensaries into polyclinics.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App