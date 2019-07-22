Owners away, thieves ransack two flats in Vasant Kunj

Two houses in Vasant Kunj were ransacked and robbed by burglars, police said Saturday. Both houses are located in the same apartment building in Vasant Kunj’s Sector A. A case has been registered against unknown persons under IPC sections 457 (house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house).

The first incident took place inside the house of Raju Penmetsa on Friday night, said police. As they were investigating the robbery, another man from the colony approached them and said his house was burgled too when he was away. The complainant, Vivek Panwar, told police he had returned to Delhi on Saturday morning to find his house ransacked.

In her complaint, Penmetsa’s neighbour Rekha Dwivedi said the couple had gone to London. “Penmetsa’s wife gave me their house keys on Thursday, and told me that a domestic help would come to water the houseplants. On Saturday, around 7.20 am, I noticed the main door of their residence was open, but the mesh door was shut. I thought some relative had come. Later, the man who cleans their car informed me someone robbed their house. I rushed and saw the locks of both doors were broken,” she said.

Police said the house was ransacked and all three almirahs were open. “We are contacting the family to find out what is missing from their home,” said a senior police officer.

While police were investigating the case, Panwar approached them and said he had been robbed too. “ I was out of town for a few days and returned to my house in the morning. I saw the latch was broken. I entered the house and saw everything was ransacked,” he wrote in his complaint. Police are still trying to ascertain which items were stolen.

Last week, in similar incidents at Greater Kailash II and CR Park, two houses were burgled when the owners were out of town. Police said the burglars robbed cash and valuables worth Rs.15 lakh.