Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead at CWG village home

The owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi was found dead at his home in Delhi’s Commonwealth Games village on Saturday morning.

According to police, Amit Jain, who was in his 40s, was found hanging by his family.

Police said they received a PCR call around 12.25 pm. DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said, “We rushed to the spot and found that Jain had come to his house in Delhi in the morning after having breakfast at his new house in Noida. The family is currently shifting to Noida.

Yesterday, everyone stayed back at their Noida house. On Saturday morning, he left the house after breakfast and dropped his brother, Karan, at their office in Ghaziabad. He then went to CWG village. Later, when his son Aditya and their driver reached the Delhi house for some work, they found him hanging.”

Aditya told police that he and the driver went there to pick up some goods for work. Jain was immediately rushed to Max Hospital in Patparganj by the family, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“We have taken down statements of relatives and eyewitnesses. There are no allegations of foul play so far. Further inquiry is underway and proceedings under Section 174 CrPC are being carried out. However, it has come to our notice that the deceased was under heavy debt…,” added the DCP.

Jain was allegedly facing financial issues, said police, adding that they are speaking to his family to get more clarity.