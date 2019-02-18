Delhi: Owner of Karol Bagh hotel held at airport

The owner of Karol Bagh’s Hotel Arpit Palace, where 17 people died in a fire last week, was arrested by a Crime Branch team from the Delhi airport Saturday. The Crime Branch was alerted by immigration officials after Rakesh Goel, who was travelling from Qatar to Delhi in an Indigo flight, reached the city.

“After his arrival in Delhi, immigration officials contacted us as we had already issued a look- out circular. We questioned him briefly and he was arrested,” said DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo.

Police said Goel was attending a wedding in Qatar when the tragedy took place. They tried to contact his family members, who were all in Qatar at the time.

Goel was produced before a Delhi court along with the general manager and manager of the hotel, who were arrested earlier. The court granted police custody of Goel for two days.

Police said they had sought six-day custody, as they require time to confront Goel with documentary evidence and ascertain the role of the hotel staff to fix liability, as well as other details pertaining to fire safety arrangements. “We will also try to ascertain the location of Goel’s brother, Shardendu, who is currently on the run,” said an officer.

Goel founded the hotel in 1993 and was still running it — except on paper. As per the e-auction notice, the loan was taken by M/S Gadhinglaj Agro Alcochem Limited. Goel was a director in the company between 2010 and 2015. His son, who became a director in 2010, continues in the position along with two others. Goel is currently a director in two firms — Max Impex Pvt Limited and Atul Constructions Private Limited.