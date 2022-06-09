AIMIM chief Owaisi, Yati Narsinghanand among social media users booked by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand are named in one of the two first information reports (FIR) registered by its special cell the previous day against various people for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

Owaisi and Yati Narsinghanand have been booked for their alleged inflammatory remarks on social media, the police said Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the party, and former party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended, are among the people named in the FIRs.

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) KPS Malhotra said that the police on Wednesday registered a case against social media users for spreading hate, inciting groups and disturbing public tranquillity.

“The FIR is against multiple individuals from different religions. We are investigating the role of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest,” said DCP Malhotra.

One of the FIR names, besides Jindal, writer and journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office-bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan and Peace Party chief spokesperson Shadab Chauhan, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari and Anil Kumar Meena.

The second FIR was registered against Nupur Sharma and other social media users for spreading hate and misinformation.

“Names of Owaisi and Yati have also been mentioned in this FIR. They have been booked under IPC section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 505 (statement conducing public mischief),” said an officer.

The Delhi Police also posted a tweet saying they have sent notices to intermediaries for details of unidentified social media users. In another tweet, the police said: “We have registered 2 FIRs under appropriate sections on the basis of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquillity & inciting people on divisive lines. One pertains to Ms Nupur Sharma & other against multiple social media entities.”