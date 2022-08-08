scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Over 2k new Covid cases in Delhi for five days, surge unlike minor ones in April, June

Noting the increase in cases, the Ministry of Health asked Delhi and six other states to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, adequate testing, surveillance and increased vaccination coverage.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2022 11:26:12 am
Delhi Covid-19, New Delhi Covid cases, Delhi NCR COVID, Covid vaccines in Delhi, New Delhi latest news, Indian ExpressThe number of hospitalisations has also gone up, increasing from around 100 during the third week of July to 449 as per Sunday’s bulletin. The total number of hospitalisations have remained above 400 over the last three days.

Unlike the two minor surges in cases seen in April and June, Covid-19 infections in the capital are continuing to increase with over 2,000 fresh cases being recorded now for five days in a row. As many as 2,423 cases were recorded in Sunday’s health bulletin with a positivity rate of 14.97%. To compare, the numbers had not crossed 1,800 during the two previous surges.

In fact, even when the numbers increased during the previous spikes, the positivity rate – the proportion of samples tested that return positive – shot past 10% only on one day. This is the highest positivity rate recorded in Delhi since January 22 this year when it stood at 16.36% as the Omicron-driven third wave was waning in the national capital.

The number of hospitalisations has also gone up, increasing from around 100 during the third week of July to 449 as per Sunday’s bulletin. The total number of hospitalisations have remained above 400 over the last three days.

Seeing the increase in cases, the Ministry of Health asked Delhi, along with six other states, to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, adequate testing, surveillance, monitoring of symptoms, and increased vaccination coverage. In a letter, the Union health secretary said the surge in cases was seen in eight of Delhi’s 11 districts and a positivity rate of over 10% was also seen in eight districts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

Delhi has recorded 19 deaths due to Covid-19 in the first seven days of August. To compare, 16 deaths were recorded in the first week of July, with 50 deaths seen during the entire month. In June, three deaths were recorded in the first week and 50 over the entire month.

The hospitalisations and deaths are mainly in people with comorbidities or those who seek treatment for other conditions and are incidentally found to be positive for Covid-19 as well. “The Covid-19 deaths that are now being recorded – just like during the previous Omicron wave – are happening in those who are immune-compromised, such as people undergoing dialysis, suffering from chronic kidney issues, heart diseases or tuberculosis. In fact, in most cases, the detection of Covid-19 is incidental. They are admitted for the treatment of other conditions, they get fever, and when we test them they are found to be positive,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak Hospital.

Doctors from across the city said there is an increase in the number of patients seeking consultation for and getting admitted with Covid-19. “There has been a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the city. We used to see, say two to three admissions a day, the numbers have more than doubled in the last few days to six to seven admissions a day,” said Dr Atul Gogia, senior consultant (internal medicine) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 11:00:56 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

2

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

3

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

5

Satellites ‘no longer usable’ as ISRO’s first SSLV launch develops glitch

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
PM Modi bids farewell to Venkaiah Naidu, says his legacy will continue to guide nation
Rajya Sabha

PM Modi bids farewell to Venkaiah Naidu, says his legacy will continue to guide nation

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Man accused of abusing Noida woman has photos with top BJP brass

Man accused of abusing Noida woman has photos with top BJP brass

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement