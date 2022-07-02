Over 2 lakh Covid precaution doses administered in two Delhi districts

After a push from the government to increase the coverage of precaution doses of the Covid vaccine, the numbers crossed the 2 lakh mark in two Delhi districts – West and New Delhi – which have been leading in the administration of the third dose in terms of numbers and proportion of population covered. West district has administered 2.19 lakh precaution doses so far, while New Delhi district has administered 2.08 lakh.

Data from the government’s CoWIN portal shows that all but one, North Delhi district, have crossed the 1 lakh mark after the government’s ongoing Har Ghar Dastak Campaign 2.0.

As many as 16.3 lakh precaution doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the capital so far as against 1.5 crore adults who are eligible for the dose. Not all people are eligible for the dose as it needs to be given only on completion of nine months after the second dose. Although the Centre allows for paid precaution doses at private centres for those between the ages of 18 to 59, the Delhi government has made it free for all adults.

Although West Delhi has administered the highest precaution doses in terms of absolute numbers, if the number of people who have received the first dose in a district is considered to be the total eligible population – Delhi has administered the first dose to almost everyone – New Delhi is on the lead with 17.8% coverage, according to the CoWIN portal. To compare, West Delhi has covered 11.28% of those who have received their first dose.

After New Delhi and West district, South has immunised the highest proportion with a marginally lower 11.2% coverage. This makes three districts with a two-digit coverage rate, up from just one in the beginning of June.

The Har Ghar Dastak Campaign 2.0 has been asked to specifically focus on the third dose in those above the age of 60 years and first and second dose in children between the ages of 12 and 17 years. With rising cases of Covid-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also asked districts with high caseloads to focus on booster doses, in a recent meeting with key officials. The uptake of the precaution dose has been slow since the drive for the booster shot began in January this year. It picked up a little when the third dose was allowed for all adults in April and the Delhi government decided to provide it free of cost for all.