Out to celebrate birthday, four killed as SUV falls off Yamuna e-way

Four people died after the SUV they were travelling in skid off the Yamuna Expressway and fell 30 feet on to the ground below, in Greater Noida Sunday morning. Nine people were in the car when the accident took place near Zero Point on the Expressway, said police.

Police suspect the car first crashed into a barricade and fell off the Expressway. Police said the SUV was purchased recently and did not have a permanent registration number plate.

“We received a call around 9.45 am about the accident and rushed to the spot. The car was damaged and nine people were stuck inside. Three of them were taken to Kailash Hospital and the others to Yatharth Hospital,” said a senior police officer at Knowledge Park police station.

“The victims were inside a Ford Endeavour Titanium and were driving on the Expressway when the accident took place. Officers found that the victims worked for a company named Terasys in Noida. While making a U-turn, the driver lost control and the car fell into a ditch.

Three of the occupants — Ram Chandra Mohan (26), Shiv Vijay Singh (34) and Sheela (24) — were found dead on the spot. The families of the victims have been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted soon,” said Tanu Upadhyay, Circle officer, Greater Noida 1.

The fourth victim, Naveen (32), died at Yatharth Hospital. Car owner Ashish Sood (35), Abhishek Tyagi (25) and Nancy were taken to Kailash hospital. They suffered severe injuries to their head and are critical, said police. Two others, Md. Saleem (20) and Sushmita Suman (22) are stable after primary treatment.

According to police, Tyagi was allegedly driving the car and Ashish was seated next to him. In the row behind were Mohan, Singh and Naveen, while Suman, Saleem, Sheela and Nancy were seated in the last row.

Police said the group worked for an IT company in Noida and were returning from Aligarh.

Saleem, who works in the sales department, said: “Sood bought the car on Saturday and had invited all of us for a drive to celebrate his birthday. We left office around 6 am to go to Aligarh. On our way back, Tyagi was at the wheel. As we were driving back, the car toppled and fell off the Expressway.”

“The medical examination report is awaited and further investigation is on,” said an officer.