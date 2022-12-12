Out delivering order, food delivery executive killed in hit-and-run in Gurgaon

A 34-year-old delivery executive working with an online food aggregator was killed after a car allegedly hit his motorcycle while he was delivering an order in Gurgaon Saturday night, said police. Police said the accused car driver also rammed into another car (a Honda City), injuring the latter car driver.

Police identified the deceased as Kamal Kumar (34), a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, who had been staying in Chakkarpur village in Gurgaon. He is survived by his wife and two children, added police.

A police officer, said, “Kumar worked with as a delivery person for a food aggregator and was on his way to deliver an order from Galleria market to sector 50 on his motorcycle at the time of the incident. The accused car driver first hit him and then crashed into a Honda City car. Kumar was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.”

Police said an FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of the injured car driver, identified as Himanshu Singh, a resident of Delhi.

In the complaint, Singh said he had gone to a restaurant in sector 50 in Gurgaon with his children and was returning to his house in Delhi on Saturday night. “Around 11 pm, as our car reached near a traffic signal near a government school in Kanhai, a speeding SUV (Venue) coming from the wrong side rammed into a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was flung into the air upon impact and fell on the side of the road. The SUV then dragged his motorcycle and crashed straight into my car. I suffered several injuries due to the collision and the front part of my car got badly damaged. The accused car driver abandoned his car and escaped,” claimed Singh in the FIR.

Police said the complainant contacted his friend and the latter took him to a private hospital for treatment. He suffered injuries on chest and other body parts and was discharged after treatment. “His children were unhurt. The accused car driver is yet to be arrested. We are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the accused,” said the police officer.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 40 police station, said police.