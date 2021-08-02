OPD, emergency services at Dwarka’s Indira Gandhi Hospital to begin by December 31

Stressing on the need for urgent operationalisation of super-specialities at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, the Delhi High Court Monday said that it will continue monitoring progress of the project and directed the Delhi government to file a fresh status report before November 9. The government told the court that general out-patient department (OPD), emergency and in-patient department (IPD) facilities at the hospital would commence in a phased manner with effect from December 31.

“People of Delhi need this facility on an urgent basis not only for Covid, even otherwise because we have to give some relief to other hospitals which are teeming with people. It is not that there is a dearth of patients for all these specialities in Delhi. We want that this should be done efficiently and completed,” said the division bench of Justice Vipin Snghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh during the hearing of a petition filed by the Dwarka Court Bar Association seeking that the hospital become operational.

The Delhi government, represented by senior advocate Rahul Mehra, earlier during the hearing informed the court that OPD-IPD, emergency and hospital with general specialities would be made operational by December 31 at the 1,241-bedded hospital. General specialities include pediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, internal medicine, general surgery, pathology, microbiology, blood bank, dentistry, ophthalmology, ENT, psychiatry, physiotherapy, orthopedics, anesthesia, NICU, PICU, emergency medicine and radiology.

Regarding super specialities, the court was informed via a written reply that they “could be set up” from July 2022 subject to availability of qualified super specialities. Mehra told the court that various deliberations have taken place in the past few weeks and the timeline for super specialities, which was 2-3 years, has been reduced to a “reasonable period” of 3 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months.

Between July 2022-October 2022, Mehra told the court, seven super specialities — cardiology, urology, nephrology and dialysis unit, pediatric surgery, neurology, neurosurgery and burn & plastic surgery — will be in place at the hospital. “Super specialities of radiotherapy, oncology and nuclear medicine can be taken up later with the operationalisation of the medical college as these involve setting up of specialised high-end equipment which require intensive equipment specific civil work for technical and statutory compliances,” the government said in the reply.

The government also informed the court that the installation of the oxygen pipeline at the hospital will be completed by October 2021 and it will be ready for operationalisation for Covid patients with 1,241 beds once civil and engineering works are completed by October. The procurement of all other essential equipment will be completed by December 2021 and creation of posts at all levels for running of the hospital can be completed by October 31, it said.

“The posts of general duty medical officers and non-teaching specialists are required to be filled up through UPSC, which normally takes one year. Efforts will be made to fill the posts on regular basis by October 22, pending which the posts can be filled on contractual basis by October 2022 for regular hospital services,” the reply reads.