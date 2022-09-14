Online applications form for admissions to Ambedkar University Delhi now open

The online application form for undergraduate admissions at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) is now live.

Ambedkar University is one of the state universities which have adopted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions this year. Candidates who have appeared in the CUET and want to get admitted to AUD will have to fill the application form.

The last date of registration will be October 12. The form has been live since Monday and the university has received approximately 800 registrations so far.

In the online application form, candidates have to enter only basic information such as personal details, academic details, upload their documents, certificates and marksheets and make their registration payment.

The university has 17 undergraduate programmes for which it is conducting admissions through the CUET.

Among these are BA (Honours) programmes in History, Hindi, Psychology, Economics, English, Mathematics, Sociology, and Social Sciences & Humanities; and BA programmes in Global Studies, Sustainable Urbanism, Social Sciences & Humanities, and Law & Politics. It also has a BBA programme and BVoc programmes in Retail Management, Tourism & Hospitality, Early Childhood Care Management & Entrepreneurship, and Accounting & Finance.