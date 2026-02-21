Online admission process for EWS, other special categories begins in Delhi private schools
It is mandatory for private-unaided recognised schools to admit at least 25% students from EWS and disadvantaged backgrounds at the entry level and provide free and compulsory education till completion of elementary schooling.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Saturday opened the online admission process for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with special needs (CWSN) for entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools in Delhi for the 2026-27 academic session. In its circular issued on Friday, the DoE’s Private School Branch underlined that the last date for submission of applications is March 16.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
Criteria for admission
The admissions are being conducted for entry-level classes: pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG), and Class 1. It is mandatory for private-unaided recognised schools to admit at least 25% students from EWS and disadvantaged backgrounds at the entry level and provide free and compulsory education till completion of elementary schooling. “The admission process shall be conducted through a computerised online system and allotment of schools will be done through draw of lots,” the circular stated. The date of the first computerised draw will be announced separately.
The age limits for admission remain the same as last year, according to the circular. As per the guidelines, applications for nursery admissions should be between 3 and 5 years, as on March 31, 2026, KG applicants between 4 and 6 years, and Class 1 applicants between 5 and 7 years. Separate relaxed age limits apply for children with disabilities.
Children whose parents have a total annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh are eligible to apply under the EWS category. The disadvantaged groups include students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled tribes, Other Backward Classes (non-creamy layer), and orphans, transgender children, and those affected by HIV, under the Right To Education Act.
Within the 25% quota, 30% of seats are reserved for the CWSN category.
In December 2024, Delhi L-G V K Saxena had increased the annual income cap from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for students seeking admission in private schools under the EWS quota. This had led to a significant increase in the number of applications even as there was not a proportionate increase in the number of seats.The admission process saw demand far exceeding available seats last year.
According to official figures released during the 2025-26 admission cycle, around 42,000 seats were allotted in the first draw of lots.
Story continues below this ad
For nursery alone, 24,933 seats had attracted 1,00,854 applications, while 4,682 KG seats drew 40,488 applicants and 14,430 Class 1 seats drew 62,598 applications. The admission process is conducted through a computerised draw of lots in multiple rounds to fill seats that may remain vacant after each allotment phase.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More