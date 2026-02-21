Online admission process for EWS, other special categories begins in Delhi private schools

It is mandatory for private-unaided recognised schools to admit at least 25% students from EWS and disadvantaged backgrounds at the entry level and provide free and compulsory education till completion of elementary schooling.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
3 min readDelhiFeb 21, 2026 07:37 PM IST
In its circular issued on Friday, the DoE, Delhi's Private School Branch underlined that the last date for submission of applications is March 16.In its circular issued on Friday, the DoE, Delhi's Private School Branch underlined that the last date for submission of applications is March 16. (Express File Photo)
The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Saturday opened the online admission process for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with special needs (CWSN) for entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools in Delhi for the 2026-27 academic session. In its circular issued on Friday, the DoE’s Private School Branch underlined that the last date for submission of applications is March 16.

Criteria for admission

The admissions are being conducted for entry-level classes: pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG), and Class 1. It is mandatory for private-unaided recognised schools to admit at least 25% students from EWS and disadvantaged backgrounds at the entry level and provide free and compulsory education till completion of elementary schooling. “The admission process shall be conducted through a computerised online system and allotment of schools will be done through draw of lots,” the circular stated. The date of the first computerised draw will be announced separately.

The age limits for admission remain the same as last year, according to the circular. As per the guidelines, applications for nursery admissions should be between 3 and 5 years, as on March 31, 2026, KG applicants between 4 and 6 years, and Class 1 applicants between 5 and 7 years. Separate relaxed age limits apply for children with disabilities.

Children whose parents have a total annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh are eligible to apply under the EWS category. The disadvantaged groups include students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled tribes, Other Backward Classes (non-creamy layer), and orphans, transgender children, and those affected by HIV, under the Right To Education Act.

Within the 25% quota, 30% of seats are reserved for the CWSN category.

In December 2024, Delhi L-G V K Saxena had increased the annual income cap from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for students seeking admission in private schools under the EWS quota. This had led to a significant increase in the number of applications even as there was not a proportionate increase in the number of seats.The admission process saw demand far exceeding available seats last year.

According to official figures released during the 2025-26 admission cycle, around 42,000 seats were allotted in the first draw of lots.

For nursery alone, 24,933 seats had attracted 1,00,854 applications, while 4,682 KG seats drew 40,488 applicants and 14,430 Class 1 seats drew 62,598 applications. The admission process is conducted through a computerised draw of lots in multiple rounds to fill seats that may remain vacant after each allotment phase.

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi.

 

