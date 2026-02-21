Online admission process for EWS, other special categories begins in Delhi private schools

In its circular issued on Friday, the DoE, Delhi's Private School Branch underlined that the last date for submission of applications is March 16. (Express File Photo)

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Saturday opened the online admission process for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with special needs (CWSN) for entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools in Delhi for the 2026-27 academic session. In its circular issued on Friday, the DoE’s Private School Branch underlined that the last date for submission of applications is March 16.

Criteria for admission

The admissions are being conducted for entry-level classes: pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG), and Class 1. It is mandatory for private-unaided recognised schools to admit at least 25% students from EWS and disadvantaged backgrounds at the entry level and provide free and compulsory education till completion of elementary schooling. “The admission process shall be conducted through a computerised online system and allotment of schools will be done through draw of lots,” the circular stated. The date of the first computerised draw will be announced separately.