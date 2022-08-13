On his way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with kin, Delhi man dies after throat slit by Chinese manjha

A 34-year-old man on a bike was killed after a Chinese manjha (kite string) cut his neck at Shastri Park flyover in Northeast Delhi on Thursday evening.

Police said the deceased, Vipin Kumar, was on the motorcycle along with his wife and daughter.

Police said he was taken to a hospital in Civil Lines in a passing ambulance but was declared dead at the hospital.

Vipin, who supplied goods to shopkeepers, is survived by his wife and three daughters. His brother-in-law, Sachin, said he was on his way to his in-laws’ house in Ghaziabad’s Loni to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. “… on the way, he was cut by a manjha and died in the hospital. It was a bad shock for all of us.”

Sachin added, “My sisters and nieces are in shock after losing Vipin like this. We don’t know what to do. My sister is a housewife. His young children will have to be taken care of.” He said Vipin’s wife and youngest daughter were unhurt.

Police said an FIR had been registered under IPC sections 304a (causing death by negligence) and 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant. Police in the Northeast district said more than 11 cases had been registered with regard to the sale and purchase of “Chinese manjha”.

Several deaths and injuries caused by the metal-coated kite string have been reported in the capital this year. In July, a 30-year-old died after a stray Chinese manjha got stuck around his neck while riding his bike on Haiderpur flyover. Earlier this week, a 28-year-old food delivery executive died in a road accident after he fell off his bike and was mowed down by an unknown vehicle on Badarpur flyover. Police said they found a Chinese manjha stuck to his two-wheeler and suspect this led to the accident.