On 93rd Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi seeks suggestions to name cheetah campaign

The successful translocation of Namibian cheetahs to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh was the focus of the 93rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said Sunday that a task force has been set up to monitor the progress of the big cats in their new environment, while also seeking suggestions to name the cheetah campaign.

During the monthly radio programme, PM Modi said it will be several months before the cheetahs finally adapt and the task force will make an assessment after which the government will take a call on whether the park can be opened to the public.

Pointing out that he receives numerous messages from across the country asking when people will “get an opportunity to see the cheetahs”, Modi said that till the time such a decision is taken, the government has organised a competition on the MyGov platform where people can propose names for the cheetah campaign and for the big cats themselves, adding that the names selected should be “traditional” and related to our “society and culture”.

PM Modi also paid homage to Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Bhagat Singh on the occasion of their birthday anniversaries this week, adding that the decision to rename Chandigarh airport after the latter is a tribute to the martyr. The Prime Minister said a similar tribute was made days ago by setting up the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Delhi’s Kartavya Path.

“By the way, my dear countrymen, all of you have another reason to celebrate the 28th of September. Do you know what it is? I will say only two words and I know your enthusiasm will increase fourfold. These two words are – surgical strike! Hasn’t the Josh risen!!,” he said.

Modi further talked of the progress made in the country to establish sign language. “A big problem in India for years was that there were no clear gestures, no standards for sign language. To overcome these difficulties, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre was established in 2015. I am happy that this institution has thus far prepared a dictionary comprising ten thousand words and expressions. Two days ago, on September 23, Sign Language Day, many school courses were also launched in sign language.”

“A lot of emphasis has also been given in the National Education Policy to maintain a fixed standard for sign language. It is being further disseminated by making videos of the dictionary of sign language. On YouTube, many people, many institutions, have started their channels in Indian Sign Language, that is, the campaign that started in the country about sign language seven to eight years ago is benefitting millions of my specially abled brothers and sisters now,” said Modi, adding that he has especially mentioned the campaign on Mann ki Baat so that awareness about sign language increases in the country.