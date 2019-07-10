Old Delhi violence: Meanwhile, Aman Committee tries to calm tempers

Members of the Aman Committee Tuesday distributed food to participants of the ‘Shobha Yatra’ taken out by the VHP in Chandni Chowk’s Hauz Qazi area.

Committee member Shamin Ahmed said: “We have always lived like this here, served food to each other. Some people are trying to break communal harmony, so we are here to send the message that we don’t support such things and want peace in the area.”

Around a dozen members of the committee, mostly members from the Hauz Qazi residents’ welfare association, served poori and subzi to the crowd.

The Aman Committee, which comprises members from different communities, had also tried to calm tempers after the temple vandalism in Lal Kuan.

In a statement, they had also said they would help rebuild the temple. Committee member Abdul Baqi said, “Sometimes, when there are so many people gathering at a site, tempers run high… but overall, the situation has been peaceful here. We are doing our bit.”

“People from the Muslim community serving food to Hindus and vice-versa is not a new thing here; we have always lived like this,” he said.

International joint general secretary of the VHP Surendra Jain, meanwhile, said it is the responsibility of the Aman Committee to ensure that if any Hindu is being insulted, they should stand for them and protect them.

VHP leaders had visited the spot earlier too. At the time, a VHP delegation led by international working president Alok Kumar had met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik demanding action against those who vandalised the temple.