Odisha tops first national food security ranking, Tripura best among smaller states

Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal released Tuesday the first State Ranking Index for implementation of the National Food Security Act, 2013. Among the 20 big states and Union Territories (UTs), Odisha topped the list while Goa came last. Tripura ranked first and Ladakh came last among the 14 smaller states and UTs.

The states and UTs were ranked based on three parameters for the year 2022. The first measures “coverage of NFSA, rightful targeting, and implementation of all provisions under NFSA” while the second “analyzes the delivery platform while considering the allocation of foodgrains, their movement, and last-mile delivery to Fair Price Shops (FPS)”. The third “focuses on nutrition initiatives of the department”.

“Overall, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh scored the highest and secured the top three positions in the Index. The states performed very well on all the parameters and indicators governing the implementation of NFSA through TPDS (targeted public distribution system),” says the State Ranking Index for NFSA report.

“Among the special category states (the northeastern, Himalayan, and the Island states), Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim obtained the top positions,” the report said.

“Despite the logistical limitations in these areas, they displayed a high degree of accomplishment in competing with the general category states as well,” it added.

The NFSA provides a legal right to persons belonging to “eligible households” to receive foodgrains at subsidised price – rice at Rs 3/kg, wheat at Rs 2/kg and coarse grain at Re 1/kg — under the TPDS. These are called central issue prices (CIPs).