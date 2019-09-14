Odd even in Delhi: Not needed, capital will be pollution-free in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the odd-even scheme would be implemented in the National capital, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the move was not required.

While Kejriwal said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winter, when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states, Gadkari claimed works underway in Delhi would ensure it is pollution-free in the next two years.

Responding to a question, Gadkari said: “Now there is no need for it (odd-even scheme) because the new ring road we have built is helping reduce pollution in Delhi to a certain extent. We are also setting up water and air purification units on Yamuna river. My ministry is pursuing road works of about Rs 50,000 crore… I think Delhi will be pollution-free in two years”.

Gadkari was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a CNG outlet here. When it was pointed out that the Delhi government has already taken the decision, he said, “they can take their decision”.

(With PTI inputs)