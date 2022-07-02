Nupur Sharma was issued notice on June 18, questioned: Delhi Police

Delhi Police Friday said they had recorded suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statement last week. The statement was recorded by Intelli-gence Fusion & Strategic Opera-tions Cell. Police’s statement came hours after the Supreme Court rebuked Sharma for her remarks on the Prophet. “On June 8, an FIR was registered against Nupur Sharma under IPC sections 153/ 153A/153B/ 295A at a Special Cell police station. On June 18, a notice under Section 41A CrPC was served to her. She joined the investigation and her statement was recorded the same day as per law,” said DCP (IFSO) K P S Malhotra.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams? See Here