Saturday, July 02, 2022
Nupur Sharma was issued notice on June 18, questioned: Delhi Police

At the time of filing the FIR, DCP Malhotra had said: “We have lodged an FIR for allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations detrimental to maintenance of public tranquility.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 5:39:44 am
Delhi Police Friday said  they had recorded suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statement last week. The statement was recorded by Intelli-gence Fusion & Strategic Opera-tions Cell. Police’s statement came hours after the Supreme Court rebuked Sharma for her remarks on the Prophet. “On June 8, an FIR was registered against Nupur Sharma under IPC sections 153/ 153A/153B/ 295A at a Special Cell police station. On June 18, a notice under Section 41A CrPC was served to her. She joined the investigation and her statement was recorded the same day as per law,” said DCP (IFSO) K P S Malhotra.

Following her remarks on the Prophet during a TV debate that triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries, the BJP had suspended Sharma.

