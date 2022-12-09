NSE phone-tapping case: Mumbai ex-top cop gets bail, HC says no ‘scheduled offence’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in a money laundering case related to illegal phone-tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Allowing his bail application, a single-judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh observed that “no scheduled offence is, prima facie, made out and therefore, there cannot be proceeds of crime having been generated”. Scheduled offences are those specified under the schedule of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It is a prerequisite to initiate PMLA proceedings.

On privacy, however, Justice Singh observed that “tapping phone lines or recording calls without consent is a breach of privacy”. The court said the right to privacy as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution “demands that phone calls are not recorded”.

Pandey is being probed by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which have alleged that iSEC Services Private Ltd., a company founded by him, had illegally tapped MTNL lines of the NSE from 2009 to 2017 and recorded calls of several officials without their knowledge.

The ED alleged that the call monitoring was carried out without permission of the competent authority under Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rs 4.54 crore was paid by the NSE to the firm in 2017 for this purpose, which the ED said became “proceeds of crime”.

In July, the CBI had registered an FIR against Pandey for “criminal conspiracy” read with “criminal breach of trust by public servant” and “cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property” of the Indian Penal Code, provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Indian Telegraph Act,1885 and Prevention of Corruption Act,1988. Based on this FIR, the ED proceeded against Pandey under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The HC, however, held that in the case before it, the recording or tapping of phone lines by iSEC was not an action of the State. The court said although the act of tapping and recording phone calls without consent of the person concerned can be penalised under various sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, the offences under the said statutes are not scheduled offences for a case to be made out under PMLA.

Rejecting the prosecution’s case, the HC said there are no allegations that the data from the prerecorded calls were used for any purpose other than preparation of the call monitoring reports and that the money paid to iSEC by NSE were either “embezzled” or “siphoned off” or “misappropriated”.

The court said the prosecution failed to satisfy the elements of criminal breach of trust since “there is not even a whisper therein of any misappropriation of property”.