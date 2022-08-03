scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

NSE phone-tapping case: Being framed, says former Mumbai police chief; sent to judicial custody till Aug 16

Special Judge Sunena Sharma, however, sent Pandey to judicial custody till August 16. During the hearing, Pandey had spoken directly to the judge, submitting that he did not tap phones at the NSE.

Written by Anand Mohan J | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 1:37:02 am
Mumbai Police, ED, MSE, phone tapping, New Delhi latest news, New Delhi, Indian Express

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey told a Delhi court on Tuesday that he did not tap phones of NSE employees and he was framed for investigating high-profile political cases, while arguing for his bail in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge Sunena Sharma, however, sent Pandey to judicial custody till August 16. During the hearing, Pandey had spoken directly to the judge, submitting that he did not tap phones at the NSE.

“I am an IT expert. I was Director General [of Police] of Maharashtra, they were hunting how ISEC [Pandey’s company] can be framed. The call monitoring was going on. We did not tap any phones. They are trying to frame me in the co-location scam. They tried to fix me. Call monitoring was on and they were trying to call all my colleagues — right from top to the lowest common denominator. But they couldn’t find anything in co-location,” Pandey said.

Pandey’s lawyer advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir told the court that his client did not take any remuneration when he was an officer. Only an amount of Rs 74 lakh was found in his bank account and since the investigation was documentary in nature, he should not be sent to judicial custody “to ruin his reputation for perpetuity”, the lawyer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The Enforcement Directorate represented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju and Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta are yet to address arguments, however, they have filed their written reply to the bail application. Pandey’s lawyers submitted that during his tenure, he had investigated and prosecuted several high-profile and politically sensitive cases.

“It is ex-facie evident that the instant proceedings are a political fallout of the applicant’s honest and sincere discharge of his duties as a senior police officer,” his lawyers submitted. Pandey’s lawyers submitted that the case was “clearly motivated by political considerations” and was evident from the fact that an offence that allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2017 is being investigated 13 years after its purported commencement; and that too within a week of the applicant demitting his office.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“It appears that the applicant is arraigned in the present case, for no fault of his own, and only to fulfil some political vendetta,” his lawyers submitted.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:37:02 am

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

4

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

5

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement