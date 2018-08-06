Community halls: North Delhi Municipal Corporation to offer banquet facilities soon

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is planning to provide banquet facilities in its community halls, after it was found that few people are booking them.

Leader of the House in the North DMC, Tilak Raj Kataria, said banquet facilities will be introduced in 124 community centres across north Delhi ahead of the wedding season, so that people can book it. “One portion of these halls will be given to private parties, who will provide the facility and give 50% of the profit to the Corporation,” he said. The civic body charges Rs 10,000 for community hall bookings.

