Noida: Two arrested for duping homebuyers

As per police, the accused would take Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh as token amount and four-five months later, would change their office address. (Representational Image) As per police, the accused would take Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh as token amount and four-five months later, would change their office address. (Representational Image)

Two members of a “gang”, who duped potential homebuyers by posing as property dealers and extracting token money for fake property, were arrested in Noida Sector 19 Saturday, police said.

“The accused said they are members of a six-person gang led by one Shri Prakash. They have been charged with cheating and forgery. We are currently looking for the other members of this group,” said CO, City 1, Avneesh Kumar.

According to police, 18 letter-pads with the letterhead of the fake company, Diamond City, were seized from their possession, along with 11 fake stamps with the impressions of state officials like SDM Dadri, SDM Sadar and the kanungos and lekhpals of various blocks. A list of eight homebuyers they were in touch with was also seized, but the exact number of victims is not yet known to police.

As per police, the accused would take Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh as token amount and four-five months later, would change their office address.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App