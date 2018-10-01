Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Noida: Two arrested for duping homebuyers

Noida: Two arrested for duping homebuyers

“The accused said they are members of a six-person gang led by one Shri Prakash. They have been charged with cheating and forgery. We are currently looking for the other members of this group,” said CO, City 1, Avneesh Kumar.

By: Express News Service | Noida | Published: October 1, 2018 2:51:04 am
A native of Nagaon district in Assam, Kamruddin was arrested from Kanpur district on September 13. As per police, the accused would take Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh as token amount and four-five months later, would change their office address. (Representational Image)
Related News

Two members of a “gang”, who duped potential homebuyers by posing as property dealers and extracting token money for fake property, were arrested in Noida Sector 19 Saturday, police said.

“The accused said they are members of a six-person gang led by one Shri Prakash. They have been charged with cheating and forgery. We are currently looking for the other members of this group,” said CO, City 1, Avneesh Kumar.

According to police, 18 letter-pads with the letterhead of the fake company, Diamond City, were seized from their possession, along with 11 fake stamps with the impressions of state officials like SDM Dadri, SDM Sadar and the kanungos and lekhpals of various blocks. A list of eight homebuyers they were in touch with was also seized, but the exact number of victims is not yet known to police.

As per police, the accused would take Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh as token amount and four-five months later, would change their office address.

Must Watch

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Live Blog
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now