Noida: Three minor boys booked for allegedly posting ‘morphed photo’ of girl

The Noida Police has booked three minor boys for allegedly morphing a picture of a girl, also a minor, police said. The boys and the girl are in the same school, police added.

“The father of the minor girl filed a complaint on August 2 that the minor boys had allegedly morphed a picture of the girl to make it look vulgar and had posted it on a social media website. As per preliminary investigation, we have found that the boys had allegedly clicked a picture of the girl standing with her friend some time ago,” said the SHO of the police station concerned.

An FIR under Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act has been registered against the three students on August 3, police said.

“The girl is presently suffering from Covid, hence, her statement has not been taken yet,” the SHO said, adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.