Noida police issue traffic advisory for World Dairy Summit 2022 event at Greater Noida

The Noida traffic police Monday issued a traffic advisory in light of the World Dairy Summit 2022, which is being organised at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the summit which will be attended by participants from over 40 countries.

Commuters have been advised to access alternative routes and Google maps to avoid any inconveniences. The Noida traffic police have also issued a helpline number 99710-09001 for commuters.

For commuters travelling from the Chilla Red Light/Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway or DND Flyway towards the Expo Mart the following routes are available:

1. Commuters from Gol Chakkar Chowk via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway going towards Greater Noida can travel from Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 37 towards their destination

2. Commuters travelling on DND, via the Noida-Greater Noida expressway towards Greater Noida can travel from Rajnigandha Chowk to Noida stadium/Sector 18, Sector 37 towards their destination

3. Commuters travelling from Chilla Red Light via the Noida-Greater Noida expressway towards Greater Noida can travel from Sector 14A flyover towards Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 37 and proceed towards their destination

4. Commuters travelling from Elevated Road via the Noida-Greater Noida expressway towards Greater Noida can travel from can proceed towards their destination via Sector 37.

Advertisement

5. Commuters travelling from Sector 37 via the Noida-Greater Noida expressway towards Greater Noida can travel from Sector 44 roundabout and access the service roads and proceed towards their destination

6. Commuters travelling from Zero Point to Pari Chowk can take the Noida-Greater Noida expressway from Pari Chowk via the Panchsheel underpass and NSEZ and proceed toward their destination

For commuters travelling from the India Expo Mart via DND/Chilla Red Light towards Delhi can access the following routes:

Advertisement

1. Traffic from Pari chowk to Noida-Greater Noida can travel via Alpha Commercial Gol Chakkar/P-3, Gol Chakkar and proceed towards their destination

2. Commuters travelling from Agra to Noida can travel via Alpha Commercial, Gol Chakkar and proceed towards their destination

3. Commuters travelling from Sector 37 to DND/Chilla can go from Sector 37 to Sector 18, Rajnigandha Chowk and proceed toward their destination

4. Commuters travelling from Kalindi to Chilla/DND can go from Sector 37 to Sector 18, Rajnigandha Chowk and proceed toward their destination

5. Commuters travelling from Elevated Road to Chilla/DND can travel from Sector 18 via Rajnigandha Chowk and proceed towards their destination

Advertisement

6. Commuters travelling from DND to the Chilla area can proceed from Rajnigandha Chowk to Gol Chakkar Chowk via New Ashok Nagar and proceed toward their destination