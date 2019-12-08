‘Aqua Line extn to benefit many residential colonies’

As per officials, the new route was conceptualised keeping in mind several high-rise residential societies in the vicinity. As per officials, the new route was conceptualised keeping in mind several high-rise residential societies in the vicinity.

The Nine-station extension of Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s Aqua Line will benefit over 10 lakh commuters, said officials.

The UP government Tuesday approved construction of a 14.9-km extension of the Aqua Line, from Sector 71 till Knowledge Park V. As per officials, the new route was conceptualised keeping in mind several high-rise residential societies in the vicinity.

As per a Detailed Project Report, the first five stations — Noida Sector 122, 123, Greater Noida Sector 4 and Eco Tech and Greater Noida 2 — will come up in the first phase, while the second phase will see the completion of Greater Noida Sector 3, Greater Noida Sector 10, Greater Noida Sector 12 and Knowledge Park V stations. The first phase will encompass key housing societies.

“If we look at the map, we will see that the Metro route will be close to Shahberi and Crossings Republik which are at the cusp of the Ghaziabad-Noida border. Hence, even residents of Ghaziabad will be able to access it,” said NMRC Executive Director Anil Upadhyay. The extension is expected to become operational by 2023.

