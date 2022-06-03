Noida: Man with Rs 25,000 bounty on his head arrested

The Noida police have arrested a criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. Sabbir, an accused in several robbery and theft cases, hails from Bulandshahr and had been on the run for four years, police said.

Sabbir was arrested on Thursday morning after a gunfire exchange with the police. “We had set up barricades after we were tipped off that he would be seen in Accher. When he tried to escape the barricade, we chased him. He opened fire at us and in the cross-firing, he was hit on his leg,” said Station House Officer Anil Kumar, Beta 2 Greater Noida. “No one from our team was injured.”

An FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against the accused and further investigation is underway, police said.