Noida-Greater Noida metro: Trained for months, today a proud moment, say 2 women who operated maiden run

DRESSED in green blazers, two women waited outside a room at the Metro station where Yogi Adityanath and other functionaries of the ruling party were seated. The two women went inside for a few minutes and stepped out beaming, as security personnel ushered them safely outside the perimeter. Once outside, their colleagues, in similar attire, asked them questions and started clicking selfies and pictures. It was not an ordinary day for the two women.

Twenty-five-year-old Priyanka and 23-year-old Nikita were among the first women drivers hired by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation to operate coaches on their Aqua Line. Both of them operated the maiden run between Noida Sector 137 station and Greater Noida Bus Depot. Yogi Adityanath and other Cabinet Ministers were themselves part of the run.

“It is a proud moment for me. We’ve trained for months for this day. I was hired in March last year. We have undergone rigorous programmes to enable us with every skill set required for coach operations. To be selected for the first run of Aqua Line is quite an honour,” said Nikita.

Priyanka stood next to her, looking equally joyous. “Women have shown their worth in every field possible. It is a big day for me and my entire family who believed in me. The operations are technical and we have been trained very well. I look forward to serving the public.”

Nikita hails from Moradabad where her father works in the Northern Zone Railway Department. She obtained her Bachelors of Technology degree from a college in her home town. Priyanka is from Banaras and is an M.Tech degree holder from a university in Ghaziabad. Both Priyanka and Nikita are among more than 50 women, who have been hired by the NMRC for operating trains.

They are trained in virtual simulation and various signalling techniques before being allowed to drive actual coaches.