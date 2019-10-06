Folk singer’s murder: Noida Police arrest six including live-in partner

Five days after folk singer Sushma was shot dead outside her Greater Noida residence, the police Sunday arrested six persons including Gajendra Bhati, the live-in partner of the victim. Two of the accused were held following an armed stand-off with Noida Police.

The duo have been identified as Mukesh and Sandeep, who shot Sushma dead.

The 22-year-old singer, who went only by the name Sushma, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants as she was stepping out of a vehicle at her residence in Greater Noida’s Mitra Society Tuesday evening.

The murder came a month after another alleged attack on Sushma. According to her family, a man identified as Pramod had attacked her in Bulandshahr after he promised to take her to an event to perform. At the time, the family had alleged that Pramod paid her Rs 12,000 to perform at a religious function but assaulted her on the way to the venue. A police case was filed in Bulandshahr at the time, though the family could not attribute a motive to that attack.

Hailing from a Bulandshahr village, Sushma had been singing folk songs for the past 10 years. She was well versed with classical music and her songs depicted rural themes.