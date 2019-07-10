Noida: Fed up with demands for dowry, woman fakes her suicide

Two days after she went missing and was suspected to have committed suicide, a 29-year-old woman was found in Bengaluru by the Ghaziabad Police.

Police suspect she faked her suicide to frame her husband who allegedly demanded dowry from her. The woman had abandoned her car near the Hindon river on Saturday and left a suicide note describing her marriage ordeal and the alleged cruelty.

“We found her car close to the Hindon barrage and recovered a suicide note. We were informed by her family that she had been missing since Friday and a missing persons complaint had been filed at a police station in Delhi. We sent divers to recover her body as, prima facie, it appeared she had committed suicide. We got further clues about her last location and we finally found her at Bengaluru Railway Station and brought her to Ghaziabad. No charges have been framed against her yet but questioning will take place,” said Shloka Kumar, SP City (Ghaziabad).

Police said they received inputs that the woman was not dead but in Jaipur. A team was sent to Jaipur but by the time they got there, she had left for Mumbai. The team proceeded to Mumbai but the woman had reached Bengaluru by then, where they finally found her.

Police said when they found the woman, she first asked if her husband had been sent to jail or not. Police believe the woman was fed up with her in-laws, who allegedly demanded an Audi as dowry, and wanted to run away.

The woman’s family, meanwhile, has filed a case against her in-laws under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping) and 498 A (cruelty by husband) at Indirapuram police station. “It is possible that she had left the suicide note to implicate her husband. We will question her with regard to her motive. Investigation in the alleged torture case will be investigated by the Delhi Police and will be transferred,” said Kumar.