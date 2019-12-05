Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Noida: Drive to raise awareness on disability held

Students of both regular and special-needs schools interacted in an effort to promote equality, said an official from the organisation. The drive was called #TohKyaHua as an attempt to increase inclusivity.

By: Express News Service | Noida | Published: December 5, 2019 3:46:10 am
disability activist Dr Malvika Iyer, indianexpress.com, InternationalDisabilityDay, WorldDisabledDay, IDPD2019, IDPWD, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, disability, international day of disabled persons, International Day of Disabled Persons 2019, world disablity day 2019, The drive was called #TohKyaHua as an attempt to increase inclusivity. (Image for representational purpose only)

An awareness drive was organised by the Ponty Chadha Foundation at Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan Wednesday on account of the ‘International Day for Disabled Persons’. The event saw the participation of over 350 special-needs children. Students of both regular and special-needs schools interacted in an effort to promote equality, said an official from the organisation. The drive was called #TohKyaHua as an attempt to increase inclusivity.

“The campaign aims to break myths around disability. The idea is to normalise the perception of people towards special needs children and promote equality,” said Dr Vandana Sharma, director and principal, Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement