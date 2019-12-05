Noida: Drive to raise awareness on disability held

The drive was called #TohKyaHua as an attempt to increase inclusivity. (Image for representational purpose only) The drive was called #TohKyaHua as an attempt to increase inclusivity. (Image for representational purpose only)

An awareness drive was organised by the Ponty Chadha Foundation at Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan Wednesday on account of the ‘International Day for Disabled Persons’. The event saw the participation of over 350 special-needs children. Students of both regular and special-needs schools interacted in an effort to promote equality, said an official from the organisation. The drive was called #TohKyaHua as an attempt to increase inclusivity.

“The campaign aims to break myths around disability. The idea is to normalise the perception of people towards special needs children and promote equality,” said Dr Vandana Sharma, director and principal, Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan.

