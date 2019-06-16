Noida: Cab driver arrested for ‘kidnapping and strangling’ employer

A 22-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing his 28-year-old employer in Noida on May 18. His accomplice, Shyam, is absconding, said police.

Advertising

According to police, the victim Chandan Jha, a CA student, had registered his Swift Dzire with an app-based aggregator. The accused, Ankit, would drive the cab and Jha would pay him. Police said that Jha went missing on May 15, following which a complaint was filed at Shakarpur police station by his family.

“Before his death on May 18, Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from Jha’s account. CCTV footage from several ATMs revealed a masked man withdrawing the money. This led police to Ankit. As part of our investigation, we examined his phone and discovered pictures of him in a shirt identical to the one worn by the man in the footage,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

According to police, Ankit confessed to taking Jha to Shyam’s house in Ghaziabad under the pretext of a farewell party on May 15. Later, he along with Shyam allegedly kidnapped and confined Jha at their place. Following this, the accused allegedly forced Jha to call his family and asked them to deposit Rs 1,60,000 into his bank account, which they did, police said. On May 17, Ankit withdrew the money from different ATMs across Ghaziabad and allegedly strangled Jha afterwards.

Advertising

Police said the duo allegedly dumped the body in Jha’s car in Noida’s Syana village, and later drove to Moradabad in UP.

Police said a case has been registered against the two accused.