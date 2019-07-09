Noida ‘Bike Bot’ scam now reaches capital

One more person has filed a complaint against an arrested BSP politician and 17 others for allegedly running a ponzi scheme called ‘Bike Bot’ — which promised monthly returns through a bike taxi firm — in Delhi and Greater Noida. An FIR was filed Saturday at the EOW, Delhi.

‘Bike Bot’ was founded in 2018 by Sanjay Bhati, a BSP politician, and Vijay Kasana. Police said they allegedly duped several people of Rs 42,000 crore. In June, police received FIRs against the accused and his firm, Garvit Innovative Promoters Ltd. While Bhati surrendered on June 7, Kasana was arrested from Greater Noida.

The complainant in this case, Anita Chouhan, said she was looking for a job in May 2018 when one of her acquaintances told her about the scheme. She invested Rs 1.24 lakh. Anita claimed she received Rs 15,000 for “a month or two”, which then stopped. When she asked about the money, she allegedly received death threats from the accused.