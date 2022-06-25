Noida Authority warns Sunshine Helios builder to hand over society to residents

The Noida Authority has issued a final warning to the builder of a high-rise in Sector 78, Sunshine Helios, to complete the handover process of the society to its residents.

“In previous instances, several meetings have taken place and directions have been given that the society needs to be handed over to the residents. No effort has been made by the company in this direction which has resulted in the residents getting discontented. The dissatisfaction of the residents can also lead to law-and-order situations,” read a notice issued by the Noida Authority on Wednesday to the builder company, Sunshine Infrawell.

As per residents, an order was issued by the Allahabad High Court last year which stated that the builder has to hand over the maintenance of the housing society to the Association of Apartments (AoA). The Noida Authority has directed that the court order should be carried out by the builder with immediate effect.

According to the association secretary, maintenance responsibilities have not been handed over to them for years despite several indictments. “We have an order from the Allahabad High Court from March 2021. We also have four orders from the Noida Authority referring to this. Thirteen of our residents have won cases related to this,” the secretary said.

On Sunday, residents of the society were allegedly beaten up by goons after they protested against the builder’s alleged poor upkeep and refusal to hand over the maintenance to the apartment association.

Things came to a head on Saturday after four children got stuck inside an elevator in the society for 20 minutes. The association secretary said the issues with the lifts were not new. “On May 12, one of the lifts dropped an entire floor. On Saturday, three children were stuck in a lift for almost 20 minutes,” the secretary alleged.

Sunshine Infrawell promoter and chairman Harender Kumar had denied the allegations. “The residents were the ones who hired the goons in order to chase away the previously hired security guards. These allegations are being made to exploit our company,” he claimed.

He also said that the lift maintenance is handled by a different company under an annual maintenance contract.

Noida Police had said they have arrested seven people in connection with the incident at the society and registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting) and 323 (causing hurt). Police added that they were probing allegations that the arrested individuals were linked to the builder.