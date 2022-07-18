scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Noida: Associate of man who threw acid on woman arrested

Vikas allegedly threw acid on a woman on Thursday after an altercation over her proximity to another man.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
July 18, 2022 9:07:22 am
Noida acid attack, acid attack cases in India, acid attack on woman, noida latest news, Noida, Noida news updates, Indian ExpressThe woman was first sent to the district hospital in Nithari and later to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment and her condition is stable, they added. (Express file photo)

The Noida Police have arrested an associate of the man who allegedly threw acid on a woman Sunday, said officials. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Prakash, a resident of Garhi Chaukhandi village in Sector 68.

The police said Prakash had allegedly supplied the water from a car battery to main accused Vikas, 30, who was arrested Friday. An old car battery has been recovered from him.

An FIR under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Prakash at Noida Phase-3 police station.

Vikas allegedly threw acid on a woman on Thursday after an altercation over her proximity to another man. He was arrested following an exchange of gunfire after he allegedly tried to evade arrest and an FIR under section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) of the IPC was registered against him, police said.

The woman was first sent to the district hospital in Nithari and later to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment and her condition is stable, they added.

