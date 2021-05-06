No plans to restrict or cut water supply to Covid hospitals: Delhi Jal Board

In a statement, the DJB said media reports have claimed that it was planning to cut water supply in Covid hospitals across the capital due to shortage. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

Despite a “severe shortage” of water affecting many parts of Delhi, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday said it has no plans to restrict or cut water supply to Covid hospitals or other healthcare facilities.

“It is a fact that due to severe shortage of raw water supply from Haryana, there is an overall reduction of 60-65 million gallons per day (MGD) in the water production, which is adversely affecting potable water supply in many parts of Delhi, especially the tail-end of command areas. The situation is aggravated due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and the peak water demand during the summer months,” the DJB said in a statement.

It added that efforts are being made to efficiently manage available water and ensure minimum inconvenience to the public through rationalisation of supply across all networks, and enhanced supply by tankers in affected areas.

“DJB accords special emphasis to the water requirements of healthcare establishments, including Covid facilities… Despite shortage in water production, all efforts are made to ensure that adequate water is supplied to all hospitals and health facilities,” the statement said.

It added, “DJB has no plans to restrict, cut or curtail any water supply to any healthcare establishment.”

The statement comes a day after the DJB said low water levels in the Yamuna will affect water supply in parts of south, central, north, west Delhi, the cantonment area and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area until the situation improves.

An order issued by DJB member of water supply, VK Gupta on Thursday to all chief engineers, said that water supply is to be rationalised across Delhi. “But special attention shall be paid to hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water in the hospitals. Area JE/ZE (engineers) shall be in constant touch with hospital authorities to ensure that sufficient quantity of drinking water is supplied… Delay in supply of drinking water to Covid-19 hospitals shall be viewed seriously,” the order said.