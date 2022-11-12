No let up in dengue cases despite winter nearing, tally crosses 400 in Gurgaon

Despite the winter season fast approaching, dengue cases continue to rise with over 419 cases being reported this year – the highest in the district in six years. No dengue-related fatalities have been reported in the city this year.

Health department officials said that 25 cases of dengue were reported in the past week, and added that a meeting was held earlier this week with local leaders in rural areas and primary health centres (PHCs) regarding steps to be taken to contain the spread of vector-borne diseases.

According to data from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Gurgaon reported 86 cases of dengue in 2016. The cases fell marginally to 66 the next year, followed by an uptick of 93 cases in 2018. Only 22 cases were reported in 2019 and 51 in 2020. Last year, the cases had increased six-fold with the district reporting 327 cases of dengue and one death. In 2015, 451 cases were reported.

The highest number of cases in the state has been reported from Panchkula followed by Hisar, Yamunanagar and Gurgaon in 2022.

According to a senior health department officer, the worst affected areas come under primary health centres (PHCs) in Wazirabad and Gurgaon village. “Other hot-spots include Wazirabad, Palam Vihar, Basai, Kanhai, Sarhaul, Sector 12, Jharsa and Dharam colony. Areas under community health centres (CHCs) in Farrukh Nagar have reported 289 cases followed by 74 cases in CHCs in urban areas. Pataudi and Ghangola areas have reported 56 cases of dengue,” the officer said.

Of the total cases in the district, 26 patients are undergoing treatment at all government hospitals. As many as 235 dengue patients have been discharged, while 158 cases did not require hospitalisation and were treated at out-patient departments, an officer said.

The health department has said that the cases are likely to subside in the coming weeks.

“Teams are conducting fogging and screening for vector-borne diseases and house-to-house anti-larval and source reduction activities. As a precautionary step, one ward and 25 beds have been reserved for dengue patients at district civil hospital. The cases will come down as temperature lowers further in winter,” the officer said.