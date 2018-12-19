No fresh DUSU polls, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said there would be no fresh Delhi University Students’ Union elections, observing that the two-month period within which polls could have been conducted had expired. Justice Yogesh Khanna took into account that as per Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, fresh elections could only be held if a post falls vacant within two months of results being declared.

“There was no delay on the part of DU in announcing the vacancy,” the court said, dismissing a plea by NSUI’s Sunny Chillar to hold fresh polls. Chillar had argued that the post of president fell vacant within two months of the results being declared on September 13.

The post fell vacant after the president, ABVP’s Ankiv Baisoya, was last month found to have submitted fake documents to get admission. DU had opposed Chillar’s plea and said the petition is “not maintainable” as verification of Baisoya’s degree was completed after November 13.

Chillar, NSUI’s presidential candidate, lost to Baisoya in the polls. Chillar had argued that once the degree was found to be fake, the nomination becomes void ab initio, and the two-month period won’t apply.

He had contended that that DU should have properly scrutinised Baisoya’s certificates during admission to the MA Buddhist Studies course, and also while accepting his nomination.

Chillar had also argued that DU was in “collusion with ABVP and deliberately delayed the decision, as they received information about Baisoya’s degree on October 28, but confirmed it was fake only after November 13”.

“Baisoya was not a student of DU. He was just an impostor,” Chillar had argued, seeking fresh polls under an independent election officer or an appropriate authority “of impeccable character and integrity”.