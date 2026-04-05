‘No CCTV inside Janakpuri police station’: Delhi Police to court as biker death case accused alleges illegal detention

The submissions came weeks after Kamal Dhyani (25) fell into a 15-feet deep excavation pit — dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for development work — around 12.15 am on February 6 in Palam Colony.

There is no CCTV installed inside the Janakpuri police station and the one installed near the back gate is “not operational”. This is what the Delhi Police told a court recently after an accused in the case related to the death of a biker, due to fall into a deep pit in February, alleged illegal detention.

The Delhi Police was responding to a plea by subcontractor Rajesh Prajapati. The submissions came weeks after Kamal Dhyani (25) fell into a 15-feet deep excavation pit — dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for development work — around 12.15 am on February 6 in Palam Colony.

Prajapati, one of the main accused in the case, is currently in jail.