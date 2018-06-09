No birth certificate, court relies on school papers in POCSO case

“When she woke up, she found the accused sitting there… and came to know that he had committed a wrong act. The accused said that if she disclosed the incident, he will get her brother killed,” stated court records. The victim was 16 years old then. (Representational Image) “When she woke up, she found the accused sitting there… and came to know that he had committed a wrong act. The accused said that if she disclosed the incident, he will get her brother killed,” stated court records. The victim was 16 years old then. (Representational Image)

While convicting a rape accused, a POCSO court considered the victim’s school certificate as proof that she was a minor, as she did not have a birth certificate issued by the municipal corporation to back her claim. The court then dismissed the accused’s submission that the act was “consensual” — on the grounds that consensual sex with a minor amounted to “rape and penetrative sexual assault”.

Additional Sessions Judge Gurdeep Singh, in his conviction order, stated that it is “well settled” by an apex court judgment — Jarnail Singh vs State of Haryana — that the victim’s age has to be ascertained as per provisions of the JJ Act, 2015. “As per Section 94 of the JJ Act, if school certificate is available, then no further document is required to be seen,” said the judge.

The incident took place in June, 2014, in Delhi. The accused and the girl are neighbours. As per court records, the girl said the accused gave her a fruit drink and that she fell unconscious.

“When she woke up, she found the accused sitting there… and came to know that he had committed a wrong act. The accused said that if she disclosed the incident, he will get her brother killed,” stated court records. The victim was 16 years old then.

During trial, the victim admitted that she does not have a birth certificate issued by the MCD. “The date of birth in her school (records), as written by her mother, is 1998. She stated that her mother had not submitted any documents, such as a birth certificate, to her school,” said the records.

The principal of the school where the victim studied was also examined regarding her age. She said that as per school records, she was born in 1998 but did not produce a birth certificate.

At this point, the defence counsel argued that on this basis, the court cannot rely upon the “declaration/ affidavit” of her parents submitted to the school of their child being born in 1998.

However, the court took into account the apex court judgment and the JJ Act and said, “Therefore, I take the age as given in the school record is correct… Accordingly, she was minor…”

