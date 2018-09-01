No arrest yet in sexual assault of girl inside Gurgaon society

The incident took place this morning and two of the accused have been arrested, police said. The incident took place this morning and two of the accused have been arrested, police said.

More than 36 hours after the mother of an 11-year-old girl registered an FIR with Gurgaon police, alleging that her daughter had been sexually assaulted on two occasions by a 22-year-old resident of their locality, police are yet to make an arrest in the case. The child, meanwhile, has returned home after being counselled by the child welfare committee (CWC).

“A case had been registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and investigation is being conducted. The accused is absconding, but various locations are being raided in the hope of nabbing him. We expect to track him down soon,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

Police said both alleged incidents took place within the premises of the gated society where the girl and the accused live. While the child, who studies at a private school, lives with her parents, the accused had moved into a flat in another block around three months ago. He was living there with his older brother.

“From the child’s account, it appears that the accused met her shortly after he moved in, when he went to the society’s pool for a swim. He struck up a conversation with her,” said Shakuntala Dhull, chairperson, CWC (Gurgaon).

Following the meeting, the accused allegedly started following the girl on Instagram and used the platform to talk to her. “It was through Instagram that he asked her to meet him on two occasions, and allegedly sexually assaulted her,” said Dhull.

The child’s mother, in the FIR, stated that the two incidents took place on August 17 and August 27. The second time, the accused was caught in the act in the building’s basement.

“Some guards spotted the accused and the girl and alerted the RWA, which in turn alerted her parents. They discussed the matter with her and registered a case on August 29,” said PRO Boken.

CWC officials said the child did not realise that the accused was doing something wrong until her mother found out about the incidents.

“She told us she did not even realise what he was doing was wrong, and that she did not know about good touch and bad touch. It was only after her mother spoke to her that she realised something wrong had happened,” said Dhull.

“We counselled her and told her about good touch and bad touch. She has gone home, but is traumatised. We will be counselling her again in a week’s time, to ensure she understands that what happened was in no way her fault,” she said.

