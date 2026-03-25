NIA gets custody of two Bangladeshi men accused of killing anti-Hasina activist Osman Hadi in Dhaka last year

The murdered activist, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi (32), was the co-founder and spokesperson of the Bangladeshi political platform Inquilab Mancha, and one of the most prominent faces of the uprising of students that drove Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power in 2024. (File Photo)

Two Bangladeshi men who were allegedly involved in the murder of a prominent Bangladeshi political activist last year have been remanded in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 11 days.

The two men, Faisal Karim Masud alias Rahul (37), and Alamgir Hossain (34), were apprehended by the Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police in Bongaon in the state’s North 24-Parganas district late on March 6.

The murdered activist, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi (32), was the co-founder and spokesperson of the Bangladeshi political platform Inquilab Mancha, and one of the most prominent faces of the uprising of students that drove Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power in 2024.