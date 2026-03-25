NIA gets custody of two Bangladeshi men accused of killing anti-Hasina activist Osman Hadi in Dhaka last year

The murdered activist, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi (32), was the co-founder and spokesperson of the Bangladeshi political platform Inquilab Mancha, and one of the most prominent faces of the uprising of students that drove Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power in 2024. (File Photo)
Two Bangladeshi men who were allegedly involved in the murder of a prominent Bangladeshi political activist last year have been remanded in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 11 days.
The two men, Faisal Karim Masud alias Rahul (37), and Alamgir Hossain (34), were apprehended by the Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police in Bongaon in the state’s North 24-Parganas district late on March 6.
The murdered activist, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi (32), was the co-founder and spokesperson of the Bangladeshi political platform Inquilab Mancha, and one of the most prominent faces of the uprising of students that drove Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power in 2024.
Hadi was shot dead in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on December 12. The Bangladeshi police, who brought charges against 17 accused, alleged that he was killed as part of “political vengeance” by Hasina’s Awami League party.
Faisal Karim Masud, who allegedly belongs to Patuakhali in Bangladesh’s Barisal division, and Alamgir Hossain, who is believed to be a resident of Dhaka, were brought to Delhi from West Bengal on transit remand on Monday (March 23) evening.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Court remanded them in NIA custody on Tuesday (March 24) morning.
Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi told the court that since the two accused had fled to India from Bangladesh, a conspiracy could not be ruled out, and a detailed investigation was required to unearth the full facts.
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Hadi’s murder had triggered anger in Bangladesh, and led to violence and rioting in various parts of the country. He was attacked and killed by two assailants riding a motorcycle as he travelled in an autorickshaw after leaving a mosque. He was reportedly shot in the head at point blank range.
According to the NIA, the two accused had illegally entered India through the Meghalaya border and moved through different locations in the country before reaching Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh. Bongaon is a subdivision and municipality on the India-Bangladesh border, where the Benapole-Petrapole crossing is located.
The Bangladesh police had alleged that the primary suspects in Hadi’s killing had fled to Meghalaya via the Haluaghat border. In their chargesheet filed on January 6, the Bangladeshi police identified both Masud and Hossain as members of the Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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