NGT asks CPWD to probe tree felling

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to probe the allegation that 100 trees were cut at a park in Tyagraj Nagar market for the construction of the second-phase of the Barapullah elevated corridor.

The bench, headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, asked the authorities to look into the allegations raised in the petition and take action as per law. The plea alleged that trees were felled to make room for an office, damaging the Tyagraj Park area.

