News, views often become perilously mixed up: Karan Thapar

Karan Thapar (Express Archive) Karan Thapar (Express Archive)

“News and views can become perilously mixed up and that is often the case when you are watching news, particularly television news in India,” said journalist and author Karan Thapar on Saturday. Speaking at the Rosalind Wilson Memorial Lecture, he traced the changes in TV news over the last three decades, and said the “quest for truth needs to be unchanging” even if the “story presented alters with time and technology”.

While maintaining that there were inherent flaws in television news, he added: “You feel as if you are there witnessing for yourself. Although I don’t wish to exaggerate, in that sense, television news can be truly participatory.”

Thapar also pointed to problems in “the way anchors choose to interview the Prime Minister”. “It’s done with an amount of deference which yields little opportunity to challenge, leave aside to cross question. Instead of focusing on a few well-researched subjects which are then pursued with diligence, each question changes the subject. There is no follow up. Consequently, a multitude of subjects is raised without any attempt at meaningful pursuit of an issue to its core point… Even Donald Trump has never been interviewed in this way,” he said.

For Thapar, the immediate nature of television news and its impact has pushed people “towards easy, early, quicker conclusions”, and “a rush of judgment follows”. He said, “Worse, that impact made by television pushes inadequate appreciation of the limitations of television as well as its inherent tendency to sensationalise, coupled with the fact that news on television is both more frequent and accessible and often has greater impact, leads… to unintended distortions or even imperfect understanding. In such circumstances, news and views can become perilously mixed up…”

On the increasing reliance of people on news through social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp, Thapar said the trend should be seen in relation to the eroding perception of news being balanced and accurate. “Until social media came to our rescue, we could hear or read about lynchings, but we never or only very rarely got to see them. The reason was simple, because there was nothing to show.”

